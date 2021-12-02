Lauco stealth dock combined with a portable 115w GaN charger

Lauco Technology has returned to Kickstarter to launch their new stealth dock hidden inside a portable GaN charger providing not only a 115W PD GaN Charger(2C1A) but also USB 3.1 Gen 2 10Gbps Data and 4K@60Hz Display in one small compact device thanks to over 360 backers the project has already raised over $40,000 with still 5 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £75 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Do you ever experience the mess when you take one charger and one hub? Cables, Chargers, Hubs ,Extend Cables all messed up and you can’t organize them easily but loss parts easily. So we combined charger & hub in to one small but still keep advanced charging power. No More Mess, Just One Lauco. Introduce Lauco chargehub, we combine 115W GaN charger and 4-in-1 hub in to one, it’s an ultimate replacement for any of your charger & hub. You can use it charging your devices, transfer data, and extend display. It’s designed to be the perfect all-in-one solution for your laptop, tablet, smart phone, Nintendo Switch, and more.”

With the assumption that the Lauco chargehub crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Lauco chargehub GaN charger dock project view the promotional video below.

“Lauco chargehub has USB-C1 port USB-C2 port, one USB-A port, one HDMI port, could provide 100W power delivery to your devices, transfer data with an ultra-fast speed up to 10Gbps, extend display with 4K@60Hz resolution.”

