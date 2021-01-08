DockCase Smart Dock MacBook and iPad USB-C Hub with integrated display from $36

MacBook owners searching for a versatile docking hub, may be interested in the new DockCase Smart Dock DockCase Smart Dock created by Seesaw. Equipped with a built in display and a variety of different connections offering 100w power delivery, [email protected] HDMI USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $36 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the DockCase Smart Dock campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the DockCase Smart Dock SEO project view the promotional video below.

“DockCase Smart Dock is a revolutionarily integrated dock for data transfer, speedy charging and real-time information visualization, which can display real-time data information.”

“The DockCase Smart Dock features a screen, showing you real-time information about your connections, whether the data transfer is applied to the fatest speed, whether the HDMI output works the best resolution, so you can master ahead and achieve the best working performance. “

“As we all know, high temperature will directly impact the data transfer speed, the stability of the HDMI streaming or even cause the crash. DockCase Smart Dock could display you the real-time temperature of all ports’ main control chips thus you can get to know it anytime and plan your work orderly.”

Source : Kickstarter

