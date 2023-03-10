In a few days time on March 14 at 11 AM CT the new Glorious Model O 2 gaming mouse will be available and start shipping. Preorders for the Model O 2 range are now available to be placed via the official Glorious online store with prices starting from $64 for the Model O Wireless and $65 for the wired Model O 2 and $100 for the wireless version.

“The Model O 2 maintains the same shape as the original Model O with a completely re-engineered shell. The result is a much stronger and more balanced gaming mouse than its predecessor. Our goal was to create a mouse with perfect weight distribution, build quality, and comfortable grip, without losing structural integrity.

We’ve introduced a brand-new split button design, which provides significantly improved consistency and responsiveness over a much larger surface area. Additionally, the O 2’s buttons also feature deeper grooves to prevent your fingers from slipping during crucial moments. A new, enhanced textured surface provides a much more comfortable and secure grip during intense gaming sessions.”

Model O 2 gaming mouse range

“With the Model O 2 Wireless, you can now enjoy dual connectivity, with the option to switch between Performance Mode for blazing-fast, lag-free connection, or new “Efficiency” Bluetooth Mode – for battery life that lasts 210 hours – that’s weeks of uninterrupted use! It also allows for more universal connectivity, which means you can connect it to PCs, laptops, tablets, and even phones!”

“The Model O 2 features the next-gen, cutting-edge optical sensor BAMF 2.0, which offers unparalleled accuracy and responsiveness. BAMF 2.0 includes Motion Sync technology, which ensures that the mouse movements are in perfect sync with the on-screen actions. This translates into a seamless and fluid gaming experience, without any lag or delay. BAMF 2.0 expands the DPI (dots per inch) range up to 26,000 for finer sensitivity control. The IPS (inches per second) has also been greatly boosted for more accurate movement tracking.”

