Wyze low-latency wireless gaming headset $60

Wyze more commonly known for its affordable smart home security cameras and accessories has this week moved into a new market unveiling its first ever wireless gaming headset in the form of the low latency and aptly named Wyze. The low latency wireless gaming headset is equipped with 50 mm drivers for high fidelity sound, ultralow wireless latency, a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and multisource connection, enabling you to easily switch between two devices at the press of the button.

Check out the video embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Wyze gaming headset.

“A headset for gamers who wear headsets. But it’s more than that. Get ultra-low 20ms wireless latency with included 2.4 GHz dongle. Podium-worthy comfort with memory foam ear pads and a lightweight, extra-wide frame. Add in up to 20 hours of battery life and 2 microphone options, and you can play as long as you can stay in the game.”

Wyze wireless gaming headset

“The new addition features 20 hours battery life with USB-C, quick charge that provides up to 2 hours of charge in 10 minutes, a detachable boom microphone extension, and multi-source connection capabilities with both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4 GHz wireless supported. With the included 2.4 GHz USB dongle Wyze is advertising as low as 20 ms wireless latency.”

Specifications include:

Color: Black

Finish: Matte

Dimensions: 6.3 in x 3.54 in x 7.48 in (160.02 mm x 70 mm x 190 mm)

Weight: 0.68 lbs (308.4 g)

Charging Method: USB-C cable

Ports: 1 port for detachable boom mic, 1 port for USB-C charging

Battery: 600 mAh DC 3.7V, Lithium-ion rechargeable battery

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Charging time: 3 hours

Quick Charge: 10-minute charge for up to 2 hours

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Number of Connected Devices: 2 at a time

Compatibility: PC, MAC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Android/iOS

Built-in Microphone: omni-directional, 4 mm

Boom Microphone: uni-directional, 6 mm

Source : Wyze





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals