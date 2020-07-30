Wyze Cam Outdoor security camera per-orders now available from $40

Those of you patiently waiting to be able to preorder the new and highly anticipated Wyze Cam Outdoor security camera, will be pleased to know that preorders are now being taken with prices starting from $40. The new outdoor security camera provides wireless free operation and is certified IP65 providing protection against the elements.

“Wire-free & battery powered. Mount to the outside of your home or in your trees without running wire or searching for outlets. 2x 2,600 mAh integrated rechargeable batteries last from 3-6 months based on normal usage. 1080p Full HD with night vision. Crisp video recording and live streaming with 25 ft, yard-illuminating night vision lets you see every detail on a face or whisker on a snout.”

“PIR motion detection. Capture people and animals with 12-second, motion-activated videos. Recordings are saved automatically to the cloud for 14-days free, no subscription required. Motion detection senses body heat using passive infrared (PIR), which reduces false alerts from waving branches. Complete Motion Capture compatibility coming soon.”

Source : Wyze

