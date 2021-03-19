SilentiumPC VIRO Plus ONYX White gaming headsets introduced

New gaming headsets have launched this week in the form of the SilentiumPC VIRO Plus ONYX White and VIRO, which are now available to purchase priced at €55 and €44 respectively. SPC Gear, the gaming label of the European manufacturer SilentiumPC has launched the new gaming headsets which include dynamic transducers and a clip-on microphone, offering a balance of sound quality and versatility says SPC.

“The VIRO Onyx White headset has been designed based on this unique mineral. In addition to the white colour, the headset also features grey and silver accents with metal inserts. SPC Gear VIRO Onyx White and VIRO Plus Onyx White headsets are a unique addition for demanding players. Thanks to their stylish look, they’ll also draw viewers’ attention while streaming.”

Features of the new gaming headsets include:

High-Fidelity Sound Quality

Precision in the representation of sound details and the feeling for directions in games provides an advantage in competitive gaming. Hearing a virtual opponent’s foot-steps give the player the upper hand in the battle. The high sound quality is achieved by the dynamic 53 mm drivers in the deep earpads filled with memory foam that shapes itself to the user’s head and ears. The combination of clear and detailed sound with the wide soundstage results from the sufficiently large space in which the drivers move.

Detachable high-end microphone

An essential part of a modern gaming headphone is the integrated microphone. SPC Gear bundles the Viro headphone series with a detachable microphone, allowing comfortable and clear communication with friends without background noise and distortion. The ONYX white edition of the Viro headphones uses the same microphone, which has successfully impressed many gamers and streamers by its outstanding sound recording quality, providing clear speech reproduction and masking unnecessary ambient noise.

Additional Earpads

In addition to the conventional ear pads made of PU leather, SPC Gear includes additional set of memory foam ear pads made of durable and breathable material.This assures that the user’s ears remain pleasantly cool, especially during exciting moments during gaming sessions. SPC Gear Memory Foam Earpads have a negligible impact on sound compared to earpads made of eco-leather and provide a similar passive background noise reduction level.

