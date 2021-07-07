Free Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass July 2021

Microsoft has today unveiled the new three Xbox games that will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month in addition to the free Xbox games with Gold for July 2021. “Summer is heating up and we’re ready to catch the next wave of great Xbox Game Pass games coming soon. Now let’s kick back, relax, and enjoy these new arrivals!” Megan Spurr, Community Lead at the Xbox Game Pass team has taken to the official Xbox news site to reveal more about the upcoming games which include Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19, UFC 4, and more.

From tomorrow onwards the free Xbox games you will be able to play Dragon Quest Builders 2 via Xbox Cloud, Tropico 6 via Xbox Cloud, Console, and on PC and UFC 4 on Xbox consoles and from July 15th you will be able to play Bloodroots and Farming Simulator 19 via the Xbox Cloud, Console, and on PC systems. The Medium will also be available from July 15th via Xbox Cloud and if you haven’t already tried it out Microsoft recently launched their Xbox Cloud gaming service as a beta release to PC and Apple iPhone and devices running iOS.

“Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, on Xbox.com, across 22 countries. Xbox Cloud Gaming is also now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware, bringing you faster load times and improved frame rates. Simply go to xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on your PC or mobile device to start playing hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library.”

Source : Major Nelson

