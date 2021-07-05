Xbox gamers can now enjoy the free Xbox games made available by Microsoft to Gold subscribers for July 2021, on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This month’s games include Planet Alpha available until July 31st, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break available to play from July 16th to August 15th, Conker: Live & Reloaded available to play until July 15th and finally Midway Arcade Origins available to play from July 16th until July 31st. Midway Arcade Origins features 30 iconic arcade games allowing you to relive your childhood or discover classic games for the first time such as Defender, Gauntlet, Rampart, and more.

Conker: Live & Reloaded and Midway Arcade Origins are available to play on both older generation and latest generation Xbox consoles thanks to the Microsoft Backward Compatibility technology. Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. To learn more about Games with Gold and this month’s lineup of games jump over to the official Xbox new site by following the link below.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for July 2021

Planet Alpha Survive a strange planet filled with danger and mystery. Marooned and alone, venture across the beautiful foreign land and unlock its many hidden secrets. With relentless enemies pursuing you, harness the power of night and day in your fight to stay alive in this alien world.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Jump into a sprawling, gut-busting story featuring bizarre and absurd takes on legendary characters. Design, build, and share your custom levels with friends in this Monty Python-esque tower defense and arcade game.

Conker: Live & Reloaded Back with a hangover and a heavy dose of attitude, play gaming’s notorious squirrel, Conker, through a raunchy world full of twisted characters, innuendos, and outrageous movie parodies.

Source : Major Nelson

