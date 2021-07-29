Free Xbox games with Gold August 2021

Dean Shimabukuro from Microsoft and Xbox Marketing has taken to the official Xbox blog to reveal the new free Xbox games that will be available to those that have signed up for the Xbox Live Gold subscription service. The free games being made available next month during August 2021 on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles include Darksiders III, Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3 and Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

As you might already know Darksiders III offers gamers a hack-and-slash action adventure, in which you assume the role of Fury, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in her quest to hunt down the Seven Deadly Sins. Offering an open-ended, living world to explore where you can use your whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil.

Other free Xbox games available next month during August 2021 include :

Yooka-Laylee

Explore huge, beautiful worlds and meet an unforgettable cast of characters. As buddy duo, Yooka & Laylee, embark on an epic quest to thwart the corporate villain, Capital B, and his devious scheme to absorb all of the world’s literature.

Lost Planet 3

Delve deeper into the history of the Lost Planet universe. In this prequel to the previous entries, relive the adventures of Jim Peyton as he reveals the hidden truths within the environments of E.D.N. III, in a highly engrossing single player experience.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

As the last entry of the classic Fatal Fury series, select over a dozen different fighters to participate in the King of Fighters: Maximum Mayhem tournament. Featuring the T.O.P. fighting system, and a defense and counter mechanic, prove to your opponent that legends don’t die…they get better!

For more details on all the free Xbox games that will be available via Xbox Live Gold next month during August 2021 jump over to the official Xbox blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

