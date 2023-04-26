Microsoft & Samsung open free-to-play gaming zones in London and New York

Microsoft and Samsung have this week announced a partnership that will see them opening new free-to-play gaming zones in London and New York. Each location will be equipped with three gaming areas in the form of a Cloud Gaming Zone – featuring 55-inch Neo QLED Smart TVs for game streaming via the Samsung Gaming Hub. “Visitors can instantly play the biggest games from Xbox and other top gaming partners with no downloads, storage limits or console required. Just switch on your TV and play.”

Together with the Living Room Zone – showcasing 98-inch Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TVs in London and an 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV at the store entrance in New York. As well as the Tournament Zone featuring a 24-inch Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitors (London) and 27-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitors (New York) that give gamers the option to play games on Xbox Game Pass or Xbox console, providing flexibility for all gamers.

Free-to-play gaming zones

“To bring the experience to more gamers, Samsung Electronics has teamed up with Microsoft to introduce a dedicated space where gamers can play their favorite Xbox games on the Samsung Gaming Hub. Multiple Samsung Smart TVs and gaming monitors have been installed in the MEC to provide an exciting and unique gaming experience. The Gaming Zone in both London and New York City across the Microsoft Experience Centers on Regent Street and Fifth Avenue, now have three dedicated gaming areas incorporating a wide range of Samsung gaming screens for everyone to enjoy – either as a seasoned gamer or those new to cloud gaming.”

“It is a great pleasure to work with Microsoft to deliver the impressive experience of Samsung Gaming Hub to global gamers,” said Sangsook Han, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Gaming Hub is a manifestation to Samsung’s evolving screen experience. Going forward, Samsung will expand its partnerships and innovative technology to create an even more mature service that is loved by gamers all over the world.”

Source : Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals