Samsung Gaming Hub to get more streaming in 2023

Samsung has announced that its Gaming Hub will get more game streaming options in 2023. The company will be adding gaming from Anstream Arcade and Blacknut to its platform.

Both Anstream and Blacknut will be available in a range of 2021, 2022, and 2023 Samsung TVs, you can find out more information below.

Antstream Arcade believes that combining gaming’s past with gaming’s future will push the industry forward to the next era of video games,” said Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream Arcade. “What fulfills that promise better than retro arcade games played on Samsung’s most advanced Smart TVs? Game streaming provides gamers with more opportunities to play games they love or classics they missed out on.”

“Blacknut is now bringing the largest Cloud Gaming catalog included in one subscription to Samsung, the number one game streaming destination,” said Nabil Laredj, VP, Business Development & Licensing at Blacknut. “We designed Blacknut as a family gaming platform including five player profiles that can play simultaneously. Bringing our service to Samsung devices allows more gamers to experience the future of gaming.”

Source Samsung





