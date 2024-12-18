Framework Laptop 16 Dual M.2 Adapter Expansion Bay Shell

Framework has unveiled its Dual M.2 Adapter, the first module in its innovative Expansion Bay system designed for the Framework Laptop 16. This release underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to modularity, user customization, and sustainability. By allowing users to expand storage and functionality, the adapter caters to a wide range of needs, from technical enthusiasts to eco-conscious consumers. This development aligns with Framework’s mission to empower users with adaptable, long-lasting devices.

Key Features of the Dual M.2 Adapter

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Framework has launched the Dual M.2 Adapter for the Framework Laptop 16, enabling up to 16TB of additional NVMe SSD storage and compatibility with other M.2 modules like AI accelerators and GPU adapters.

The company has improved thermal management by replacing liquid metal with the Honeywell PTM7958 phase change pad, offering better stability and performance for CPU cooling.

Sustainability initiatives include Mystery Boxes with repurposed parts, refurbished Laptop 13 systems with AMD Ryzen processors, and eco-friendly accessories like recycled cotton tote bags.

New 48GB DDR5 memory modules allow users to upgrade laptops to a maximum of 96GB RAM, catering to power users with demanding performance needs.

Framework has expanded its global reach by shipping to all EU countries and strengthened Linux compatibility through collaboration with Linux Mint, supporting open-source ecosystems.

The Dual M.2 Adapter serves as a cornerstone of the Framework Laptop 16’s modular Expansion Bay system, offering users a versatile solution for enhancing their device’s capabilities. Its design prioritizes flexibility, performance, and ease of use. Key specifications include:

– Support for Two M.2 M-key Devices: Compatible with M.2 devices in sizes ranging from 2230 to 2280.

– Full PCIe 4.0 Throughput: Each M.2 device benefits from 4-lane PCIe 4.0 bandwidth, making sure high-speed performance.

– Maximum Storage Capacity: Supports up to 16TB of additional NVMe SSD storage using two 8TB drives.

– Compatibility with Other M.2 Modules: Works with AI accelerators, desktop GPU adapters, and other M.2-based modules.

To install the adapter, users will require the Expansion Bay Shell and Graphics Module Interposer, both of which are available through the Framework Marketplace. Additionally, a BIOS update is necessary to ensure proper functionality. This modular approach allows users to tailor their laptops to meet specific performance or storage needs, making the Framework Laptop 16 a highly adaptable device.

Enhanced Thermal Management

Framework has introduced an upgrade to its thermal management system, replacing the previously used liquid metal with the Honeywell PTM7958 phase change pad. This advanced thermal interface material offers several advantages:

– Improved Stability: The phase change pad provides consistent thermal performance over time, reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

– Enhanced CPU Cooling: The material effectively dissipates heat, making sure optimal CPU performance even under heavy workloads.

– Simplified Maintenance: Unlike liquid metal, the phase change pad is easier to handle and less prone to degradation.

Existing Framework users can request the updated thermal pad, making sure that older devices also benefit from this improvement. This upgrade reflects Framework’s dedication to enhancing the longevity and reliability of its products.

Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability remains a central focus for Framework, as evidenced by several initiatives aimed at reducing electronic waste and promoting eco-friendly practices. These efforts include:

– Mystery Boxes: Available in the US and Canada, these boxes contain random returned parts, encouraging users to repurpose components rather than discarding them.

– Refurbished Products: Framework now offers refurbished Laptop 13 systems equipped with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series processors. These systems, along with refurbished memory, storage, and Wi-Fi modules, provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly options for consumers.

These initiatives align with Framework’s broader mission to minimize environmental impact and promote the reuse of materials. By offering refurbished products and encouraging component reuse, the company aims to extend the lifecycle of its devices and reduce electronic waste.

Memory Upgrades and Accessories

Framework has expanded its product lineup with new 48GB DDR5 memory modules, allowing users to upgrade their laptops to a maximum of 96GB of RAM. This enhancement caters to power users who require high-speed performance for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, or software development.

In addition to hardware upgrades, Framework has introduced new accessories that reflect its commitment to sustainability and thoughtful design:

– Tote Bags: Made from recycled cotton, these bags offer an eco-friendly option for carrying laptops and other essentials.

– Branded Hats: Restocked due to popular demand, these hats provide a stylish way for users to show their support for the company.

These additions to the product lineup demonstrate Framework’s attention to both functionality and environmental responsibility.

Linux Compatibility and Global Expansion

Framework continues to strengthen its support for the Linux community through its collaboration with Linux Mint. This partnership ensures seamless hardware compatibility with open-source operating systems, making Framework laptops an attractive option for Linux users. By fostering an open-source ecosystem, the company reinforces its commitment to user empowerment and software freedom.

The company has also expanded its global reach, now shipping to all EU countries. This move increases accessibility to Framework’s modular laptops and accessories, allowing a broader audience to benefit from its innovative approach to laptop design. The expansion reflects Framework’s ambition to serve a growing international market while maintaining its focus on sustainability and user-centric design.

Pricing and Availability

The Dual M.2 Adapter and its required components, including the Expansion Bay Shell and Graphics Module Interposer, are available now through the Framework Marketplace. With theDual M.2 Adapter available for £39 and the Framework Laptop 16 Graphics Module Interposer priced at £29. If you don’t already have Expansion Bay Shell these are available to purchase price at £99. Camp storage is also available offering from 1TB to 4 TB depending on your requirements.

Hardware Specifications

The Dual M.2 Adapter offers the following hardware specifications:

– Device Compatibility: Supports two M.2 M-key devices (sizes 2230 to 2280).

– Bandwidth: Full PCIe 4.0 throughput with 4-lane bandwidth per device.

– Maximum Storage: Up to 16TB of additional NVMe SSD storage.

– Thermal Management: Compatible with the Honeywell PTM7958 phase change pad for improved cooling.

These specifications highlight the adapter’s versatility and performance, making it a valuable addition to the Framework Laptop 16’s modular ecosystem. Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in Frameworks modular laptop expansion



