Lander is a new compact folding chair that combines lightness and strength in a 1 kg frame capable of holding up to 100 kg in weight. Launched by Kickstarter the project has already blasted past it required political with still 21 days remaining thanks to over 300 backers. The origami inspired folding chair”as available in two colours offering white and green and all its materials are recyclable and degradable.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the most important benefits of foldable furniture is the space it saves when not in use. Our foldable furniture saves up to 98% of its volume when fully folded and retrieved, making it easy to hold in hand, store in small spaces like closets or under the bed. Quick and easy deployment is a must-have feature for foldable furniture. Our furniture can be set up in just 5 seconds and retrieved in half a minute, making it perfect for impromptu gatherings or temporary seating solutions.”

“As the world becomes increasingly mobile, space-saving solutions are becoming more and more important, particularly in urban areas where living space is at a premium. Foldable furniture is a great way to maximize space while still having all the necessary pieces to live comfortably. Here are 4 key design goals that are essential for high-quality foldable furniture.”

Lightweight folding chair

If the Lander campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Lander compact folding chair project view the promotional video below.

“A good foldable furniture design should be able to support a high payload while still being lightweight and easy to move around. Our foldable furniture’s 1kg aviation aluminum frame is designed to support up to 100kg while weighing just 1.3kg(2.8lbs) gross weight, making it easy to move around and set up wherever you need it.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the compact folding chair, jump over to the official Lander crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals