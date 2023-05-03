How to fix iPhone “Last Line No Longer Available” error

It was only recently that I first experienced this issue, but if you own one of Apple’s iPhone handsets and have experienced the same issue and Last Line No Longer Available error. This quick guide will help you try to rectify the issue with a few simple checks and tweaks to your iPhone. Unfortunately, the error message usually happens when you need to make that important call and the connection fails just at the most awkward and critical time.

The iPhone Last Line No Longer Available error can be caused by a variety of different factors, including networks, software glitches, iPhone settings and carrier issues. Below is a list of the most common ways to solve this issue and get you connected once again. Personally, the first thing I would suggest doing is restarting your iPhone. If you are unsure how to do this, we have explained how to do this on the latest iPhones from Apple. If you have older generation iPhones, we have also done a more in-depth article that explains how to reset or restart an iPhone of any generation.

How to fix the iPhone Last Line No Longer Available error message

Check your iPhone network connection

– Make sure that you have a good cellular connection or if you are using wireless calling that you are using a strong Wi-Fi connection from your home or local network.

-A quick method of refreshing your network connections is to turn on the iPhone Airplane mode for a few seconds, disabling your network connection. Once you turn off Airplane mode your iPhone network connections will refresh automatically.

Restart your iPhone

As explained above, my personal preferences to restart your iPhone as over time applications and settings can become a little tangled and cause issues which are easily resolved by simply correctly restarting your iPhone. Restarting is not just simply turning off your iPhone and turning back on again, but more like a reboot of a computer. To do this on the more recent generation, Apple phones simply follow the instructions below.

– Press and hold together the volume up button and power button on your iPhone until your phone automatically turns off and restarts with an Apple logo. As soon as you see the Apple logo, release both buttons and let your iPhone reboot as normal.

Connect to a wireless network

If your mobile carrier supports it you might feel to use wireless calling from your iPhone by simply jumping onto the local wireless connection in your area or through your home router if you have a wireless network installed

Reset your iPhone network connections

If you have carried out the tasks above and are still experiencing issues with your iPhone and the Last Line No Longer Available error message. It might be worth completely resetting your network connections to do this. Open the Settings application on your iPhone.

1. Then under General > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

2. Apple will ask you to confirm your choice, after which your iPhone will then reset your wireless network, passwords, and cellular settings. Although this sounds intimidating, it can help resolve network-related issues such as the error message you receive “Last Line No Longer Available”.

Check your carrier settings

It is also worth checking on your iPhone that no carrier settings or updates have been released recently, which may cause an issue with connections to your cellular network provider. To do this, simply open the settings app and go to General and then About. If a carrier settings update is available a prompt will be shown by iOS with a button labelled “Update”. Simply press this to proceed with the carrier update and install it on your iPhone. Once installed, if the update did not already reboot your iPhone, it might be worth restarting your iPhone as detailed above.

Update to the latest Apple iOS release

If you are still experiencing issues even after resetting your iPhone network settings, it might be worth also checking that you have the latest iOS release installed on your iPhone. This is easily done and updated by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Your iPhone will automatically check for updates on the button at the bottom of the screen will appear allowing you to Download and Install any updates that have been released by Apple for your iPhone.

Remove and reinsert your SIM card

If problems persist, then it might be worth checking that your SIM card is located correctly in the iPhone dock. Simply power off your iPhone. Use a paperclip or the provided tool to open the SIM card slot. Take out the SIM Card and inspect for any signs of visible damage. Gently clean any flat for do that may be on the SIM card and reinsert it. Turn on your iPhone and see if that assault the issue.

Contact your cellular network provider or Apple

If none of the above steps work, there might be an issue with your carrier’s network or your account. Contact your carrier’s customer support for further help or jump over to the official Apple support site for more information or book an appointment with a Genius Bar representative to help sort your iPhone issue.





