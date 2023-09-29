Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker now available to preorder for $160

Google has introduced its latest innovation in the world of fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 6. This new device is touted as Google’s most advanced tracker yet, offering a range of features designed to enhance the user’s health and wellness journey. One of the standout features of the Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker is its advanced heart rate tracking. The device uses advanced health sensors and a new machine learning algorithm to provide the most accurate heart rate on a fitness tracker. This feature is not only more precise during regular use, but it also offers improved heart rate tracking during vigorous activities, being up to 60% more accurate than before.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is not just a fitness tracker; it’s a comprehensive health and wellness tool says Google. It offers a range of features including sleep score, stress management score, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate variability, and breathing rate among others. These metrics provide users with a comprehensive overview of their health, helping them make informed decisions about their lifestyle and wellness routines.

The device also offers compatibility with gym equipment and fitness apps. Users can connect the Charge 6 to compatible exercise apps and machines for real-time heart rate display during workouts. This feature enhances the user’s workout experience, providing them with accurate and real-time data to optimize their exercise routines.

In addition to its health and fitness features, the Fitbit Charge 6 also offers control of YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Wallet directly from the device. This integration of Google tools adds a layer of convenience for users, allowing them to manage their music, navigate on-the-go, and make contactless payments without needing to access their phones.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is now available for pre-order for $159.95 at the Google Store, Fitbit.com, or select global retailers, with worldwide availability coming later this fall. The device comes in three color options: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Coral, and new accessories are available on Fitbit.com.

The device also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, providing access to thousands of workout and mindfulness sessions. This inclusion adds value to the purchase, offering users a range of resources to support their health and wellness journey. The Charge 6 also boasts a new haptic side button, up to 7 days of battery life, and the ability to connect to compatible gym equipment and fitness apps. It also features built-in GPS for tracking outdoor workouts, making it a versatile tool for all types of fitness enthusiasts.

Finally, the Charge 6 introduces the first Accessibility feature on a Fitbit device with Zoom + Magnification. This feature makes it easier for users to read on-screen text, enhancing the user experience and making the device more accessible to a wider range of users.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that offers a range of features designed to support the user’s health and wellness journey. From advanced heart rate tracking to compatibility with gym equipment and fitness apps, the device offers a holistic approach to health and wellness. With its pre-order availability and competitive pricing, the Fitbit Charge 6 is set to make a significant impact in the fitness tracker market.

