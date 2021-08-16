Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker leaked

The latest fitness tracker from Fitbit has leaked, the Fitbit Charge 5, some photos of the device have been posted on Twitter by Evan Blass.

The leaked photos of the new Fitbit Charge 5 give us a look at the design of the device and also some of its features.

The device comes with a range of updates over the previous Fitbit Charge 4, this includes a new display with more rounded corners over the previous model.

This model will also come with a color display, the previous models did not have a color display, there are no details as yet on what hardware upgrades the device will have received internally.

Evan Blass posted photos of three different color options for the new FitBit Charge, this included a black versions, a white or cream version and also a grey version. It is not clears as yet on whether there will be any more color options for the device.

As yet there are no details on when the new Fitbit charge 5 will launch, as soon as we get some more details on the device, including a launch date, pricing and full specifications, we will let you know.

Source Evan Blass

