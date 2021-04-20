Fitbit Luxe fitness and wellness tracker launched

Fitbit has announced the launch of its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe which is a fitness and wellness tracker.

The company said that the device is designed to be a fashion forward fitness tracker and it will retail for $149.95.

Luxe gives you access to Fitbit’s wide range of health and wellness features to support a holistic approach to healthy living. Get insights into your wellbeing in the Fitbit app with the Health Metrics dashboard10 which tracks your breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature variation and coming soon, oxygen saturation (SpO2).11 For example, by looking at your weekly HRV and RHR, you may be able to see when there is a sudden change, which could be a sign of stress, fatigue or a cold.

Plus, Premium lets you track your monthly trends and personal ranges, highlighting when one of your metrics is out of range.

With a light, slim form factor, Luxe is designed for maximum comfort, making it easy to wear nightly to manage your sleep. Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality, and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine. Premium members can view deeper sleep analytics, and some will see feature tests as Fitbit works to expand its future offerings to give even more personalized guidance based on your sleep patterns.

You can find out more information about the new Fitbit Luxe over at Fitbit at the link below, the device will be available in the spring.

