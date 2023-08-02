New Fitbit app now features motivational features

Fitbit, known for its innovative health and fitness products, has announced that it will be releasing an updated version of its Fitbit app later this fall. This fresh iteration is being designed with simplicity and personalization at the forefront, with a focus on key health and wellness metrics that are important to each individual user.

A select group of lucky Fitbit users are currently testing this app in a limited beta phase before its official release. The feedback from this test group will be invaluable in ensuring that Fitbit’s new application is the best it can be, meeting user expectations and needs.

New Fitbit app

One of the key updates in the new Fitbit app is the introduction of a three-tab structure – ‘Today’, ‘Coach’ and ‘You’. This fresh layout aims to help users easily access their daily goals, find motivational content to keep them focused on their fitness journey, and review personal achievements that mark their progress.

The updated Fitbit application design is not just visually appealing, but also simple to navigate and secure. The design changes have been made based on user feedback, ensuring that the new app will enhance the user experience in the most effective ways possible.

The aesthetic of the new app also reflects the brand’s energetic image, making it a pleasure to use while promoting a positive mindset towards physical health and wellbeing. Additionally, Fitbit has adhered to Google Material Design standards, ensuring that the app remains user-friendly and intuitive.

The release of the updated app forms part of Fitbit’s ongoing mission to continuously enhance their platform and support new experiences, devices, and data. With this new app, Fitbit users can look forward to an even better, more personalized experience as they work towards achieving their health and wellness goals. So, keep an eye out for the new Fitbit app this fall – it’s certainly going to be a game-changer in the world of fitness apps.

A visual refresh: The all-new design includes a refined color palette, and refreshed photography and illustrations that showcase the people who use Fitbit products every day. Plus, updated icons help you quickly find your favorite activity, and new consistent charts better highlight your health and wellness trends.

Easier ways to track your health: It's now easier to log information like steps, exercise and water intake on your phone so you can track your goals even without a Fitbit device. And if you are tracking a walk, run or hike on your phone, we've updated the experience to give you a more accurate step count and the ability to quickly see relevant information — including a live view of your route on the map.

Secure and private data settings: Backed by Google's industry-leading privacy and security, the app delivers an easy-to-understand privacy experience that features unified controls to manage your Fitbit data and permissions. And your Fitbit health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and will be kept separate from Google ads data.

As sooners any more information is released by Fitbit on when the new application will be available to use we will keep you up to speed as always

