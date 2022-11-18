Fisker Ocean SUV production starts in Austria

Fisker has announced that they have started production of the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV at their carbon-neutral factory in Austria.

The company has been developing the car over the last tqo years and now it has gone into production, it will go on sale next year, many models are already sold out for 2023.

“It’s an emotional day as we start production of the world’s most sustainable vehicle in record time – on time – in the carbon-neutral factory in Graz,” Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We’ve challenged the old model of longer development timelines, reflecting our team’s agility and dedication to creating emotionally desirable vehicles with the newest, most unique experiences in our price range. We have the highest quality at launch, aligned with our commitment to leading the industry in sustainability. More than 63,000 customers worldwide share our enthusiasm. It’s a day for our team and fans to celebrate!”

The start of production is reinforced by growing momentum globally – with two trims sold out in the United States market for 2023. In addition to the green manufacturing, the Fisker Ocean’s more than 50 kilos of recycled, biodegradable and overall eco-conscious materials reflect its commitment to sustainability. Fisker’s production ramp in Austria will see over 300 units manufactured in Q1 of 2023, with a rapid increase to over 8,000 units in Q2. More than 15,000 units will follow in Q3, and in Q4 the company will finish the year with enough units to total 42,400.

