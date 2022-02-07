Fisker Ocean SUV EV launching n Europe at MWC

Fisker has announced that they will be launching their new all-electric SUV in Europe at Mobile World Congress 2022, the Fisker Ocean SUV.

The pricing for the car has also been revealed for the UK, this new electric SUV will retail for £34,990 in the UK.

“I couldn’t be more excited to unveil the Fisker Ocean in Spain and present its unique combination of performance, value, and technology to the European media and prospective owners,” said CEO Henrik Fisker. “I’m particularly thrilled to announce segment-leading range for the Fisker Ocean.”

“Europe is essential to our company as we work toward the start of production in November at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria,” he added. “We aim to make the world’s most sustainable vehicle and to start deliveries in Europe this year. Ultimately, we expect to sell 60,000 units annually in the region.”

Fisker is developing a comprehensive and well-integrated European strategy. In 2021, the Manhattan Beach, California-based startup established an office in Munich and is rapidly adding staff to serve a fast-growing electric vehicle market.

You can find out more details about the new Fisker Ocean over at the company’s website, we will have more details about the car at Mobile World Congress which takes place in Barcelona from the 28th od February to the 3rd of March.

Source Fisker, Top Gear

