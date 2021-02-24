Fisker and Foxconn are developing a new electric vehicle

Fisker has announced that it has formed a partnership with Foxconn to develop a new electric vehicle, the two companies with be working together breakthrough new segment vehicle.

Foxconn will manufacture this new electric vehicle and they are projecting annual volumes of more than 250,000 cards.

“We created our company to disrupt every convention in the auto industry,” commented Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “The creation of Project PEAR with Foxconn brings together two likeminded and complementary companies, each focused on creating new value in a traditional industry. We will create a vehicle that crosses social borders, while offering a combination of advanced technology, desirable design, innovation and value for money, whilst delivering on our commitment to create the world’s most sustainable vehicles.”

“The Fisker and Foxconn partnership brings together two global leaders in innovation that will join forces to unlock the potential of the electric vehicle industry,” said Foxconn Technology Group Chairman, Young-way Liu. “Foxconn’s participation in the electric vehicle industry delivers a refreshing thrust into the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry that is already focused on this exciting sector. The key success elements of electric vehicle development include the electric motor, electric control module and battery. We have two major advantages in this regard, with an exceptional vertically integrated global supply chain and the best supply chain management team in our industry. Coupled with our accumulated engineering capabilities, Foxconn has been critical to the success of many ICT companies over the past 40 years and we look forward to extending this success with Fisker.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Fisker and Foxconn over at Fisker at the link below.

Source Fisker

