Find Apple AirTags with the BlueSleuth-Lite

If you are concerned about being tracked by Bluetooth trackers you may be interested in a new gadget called the BlueSleuth-Lite capable of alerting you and immediately identifying BLE tags in the form manufacturers such as Apple, Tile, Samsung and others. Find Apple AirTags and others easily using the small pocket size device that can instantly detect hidden Bluetooth trackers and devices used for stalking and illegal tracking.

“Tiny BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) trackers are being used all over the world. Jealous partners, stalkers and a variety of criminals are deploying these trackers at an alarming rate to carry out their illegal acts with little to no risk of getting caught. How is this possible? In order to keep thieves in the dark, tracker manufacturers build in an artificial notification delay.

This way, a bicycle thief, for instance, won’t know that they’ve stolen a bike containing a hidden tracker before the owner realizes it’s gone. This gives victims valuable time to notify authorities or retrieve the lost or stolen item before the criminal can discover and discard that hidden tracker. “

“Unfortunately, this same delay can also be exploited by stalkers and thieves to track people and their belongings long before the victims are notified. These warning notifications typically appear anywhere between 8 to 24 hours after the tracker has already been hidden and some reports suggest up to 3 days later. This delayed warning can lead to all kinds of crimes and victimizations.”

If the BlueSleuth-Lite crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the BlueSleuth-Lite helps you find Apple AirTags project check out the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $499 or £411 (depending on current exchange rates).

To make matters worse, tags with audible chimes are being disabled and re-sold as ‘silent tags’ so victims cannot hear and locate hidden trackers. So if you don’t own a smartphone or don’t have it on you, you have no way of knowing you are being tracked. And the over 2.7 billion Android users worldwide cannot receive any stalking notifications unless they install and launch a specific app that has to run in the background all the time. It’s almost like the tags are stacked against us.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the helps you find Apple AirTags, jump over to the official BlueSleuth-Lite crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

