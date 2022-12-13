Matter update rolled out by Eve to select Homekit products

Eve has this week announced they have started rolling out a Matter firmware update to select Apple Homekit products in their range. The Matter update is now available to those who have Thread-enabled versions of Eve Energy, Eve Door/Window and Eve Motion products. The update will be made available through the official Eve application and will appear as a notification on your iOS device. To be able to use and install the new Matter update on your Apple Homekit devices you will need to be running the latest 16.2 iOS operating system on your iPhone or iPad which will be made available before the end of the year.

What is Matter

For those of you unfamiliar with Matter it is a new smart home standard. “Matter is the seal of approval that says smart devices work reliably together—taking the guesswork out of the purchasing process. That trust allows you to choose from a wider range of the brands you love, and brings you the comfort of a secure and seamless connected home.”

“Eve devices have offered and will continue to offer unique functionality on the Apple Home platform. When you decide to upgrade to Matter, you’ll continue to enjoy the seamless experience in the Eve and Apple Home apps that you’ve come to love – including custom features like autonomous schedules, child lock, or advanced automations. “

Matter smart home

“The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the place where industry professionals across the globe come together, paving the way to a world of seamless interaction that is transforming the way we live, work, and play. We believe all objects can work together to enhance our day-to-day experiences, and together we create the standards, tools, and platforms which make this possible.”

Learn more about Matter via the link below.

Source : MSP





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals