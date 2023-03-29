Far Cry 5 PS5 vs Xbox 60 fps upgrade tested

If you are interested in learning more about the performance, you can expect once you install the Far Cry 5 60 fps upgrade. It will please you to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has released a new video comparing the update on PS5 vs Xbox providing insight into the enhancements you can expect.

If you have not yet tried playing Far Cry 5 it is a first-person shooter first launched back in March 2018 on the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. Similar to its predecessors, Far Cry 5 is a first-person shooter set in an open world environment which the player can explore freely on foot or driving various vehicles.

PS5 vs Xbox

“Ubisoft has done it again with another patch for one of its last-gen juggernauts. Far Cry 5 is a seriously worthy series entry and Ubisoft has revisited the old code and made it ‘current-gen’ aware. The end result is a 60fps target for PS5 and Xbox Series machines, while retaining the same resolution targets (for PS5 and X at least) as the existing versions of the game. Also of interest: the PS4 Pro codepath has actually improved since we first looked at it…”

Source : Digital Foundry





