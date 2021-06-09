GoldenEye 007 recreated using Far Cry 5 map editor by modder

GoldenEye 007 fans might be pleased to know that modder Krollywood, has recreated the iconic GoldenEye 007 in Far Cry 5’s level editor. Originally launched back in 1997 for the Nintendo 64 the GoldenEye 007 first person shooter is an iconic game and is now available to play within the 2018 Far Cry 5 first person shooter. To recreate the GoldenEye took Krollywood over 1400 hours and nearly 3 years and includes every level from GoldenEye 007, except for the two bonus stages. Check out the video below for an overview of what you can expect from the remake.

“An overview of all levels of the campaign. A few scenes from each level of my Fan-Remake, made with FarCry 5 on PS4.” – “GoldenEye 007 is a 1997 first-person shooter developed by Rare and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo 64. Based on the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye, it features a single-player campaign in which the player controls Secret Intelligence Service agent James Bond through a series of levels to prevent a criminal syndicate from using a satellite weapon against London to cause a global financial meltdown.”

