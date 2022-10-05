Overwatch 2 first-person shooter officially launches

Games studio Blizzard Entertainment acquired by Microsoft earlier this year for $68.7 billion has this week officially launched Overwatch 2 a direct sequel to the original which was launched back in 2016. The game is free to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S although you can expect plenty of in-game micro-transactions to be available. Thanks to the inclusion of an “all-new item shop” replacing the previous Loot Box system.

Even though the game is free to play via a free Battle Pass for all players, Microsoft has made available a Premium Battle Pass for each season purchasable from the shop. Check out the cheesy launch trailer below entitle “Unleah Hope” to learn more about what you can expect from the latest Overwatch game.

“The Premium Battle Pass, which provides instant access when new heroes are added in addition to other benefits, is priced at 1,000 Overwatch Coins per season (equivalent of $10 USD), unlocking in-game skins and other content. All players will have the ability to earn Overwatch Coins at no cost through in-game challenges each season, which can be saved up and used to purchase a Premium Battle Pass or other items available in the shop.”

Overwatch 2

“Season One, now live, features cyber punk-themed items for both the free and paid Battle Pass tracks: skins, emotes, victory poses, highlight intros, player icons, weapon charms, sprays, voice lines, and more. The Season One Premium Battle Pass includes the first ever Mythic skin—a customizable skin tier new for Overwatch 2—for Genji.”

