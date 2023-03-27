Resident Evil 4 Remake PS5 vs Xbox and technical review by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in learning more about the performance of the new Resident Evil 4 Remake which officially launched just a few days ago on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has wasted no time carrying out a technical review and comparing the survival horror games performance pitting PS5 vs Xbox in a head-to-head battle.

As the name suggests the latest game in the Resident Evil series is a remake of the 2005 game during which players control US agent Leon S. Kennedy, who must save Ashley Graham, the daughter of the US president. Check out the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from the performance of the re-enhanced game now available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC systems.

PS5 vs Xbox

Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the performance comparing PS5 vs Xbox

“Resident Evil 4 Remake: we’ve tested the demo, we’ve reviewed the game – and now we’re returning to the good old fashioned platform comparisons. Which version runs best? Which version exhibits the most impressive visuals? What’s up with controller response on the Xbox builds? And how does the game stack up on the last-gen PS4 and PS4 Pro? Oliver Mackenzie has all the answers, with all capture from the day one experience.”

Resident Evil 4 Remake technical review

“One of the greatest games of its era, Capcom was always facing a massive challenge in mordernising Resident Evil 4 for the latest generation of gaming hardware. So what’s new and different, what’s stayed much the same – and are we getting a polished day one experience? John Linneman has the DF Tech Review for you. “

Source : Digital Foundry





