Resident Evil 4 Remake tested PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Those of you interested in learning more about the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake, might be interested to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have released a first look video testing the new resident evil game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC systems. The Resident Evil 4 Remake game will be officially launching in a few days time and will be available to play from March 24, 2023 onwards offering a single player survival horror game from Capcom.

The storyline of Resident Evil 4 takes place six years after the events of Resident Evil 2, United States Strategic Command Special Agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue Ashley Graham, daughter of the President of the United States, from a Spanish village controlled by the violent cult of Los Illuminados. Other characters appearing include Ada Wong, Leon’s operator Ingrid Hunnigan, the civilian Luis Sera, and the antagonists Bitores Mendez and Ramon Salazar.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is a rebuild of the original 2005 game and offers the same over the shoulder third person gameplay while adding enhanced visuals and more.

“Alex Battaglia and John Linneman have been let loose in the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo, providing an early look at the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and PC ahead of the game’s launch later this month. Already, there’s plenty to look forward too – and some technical wobbles that need to be fixed ahead of launch. Performance, visuals, modes and options are all covered, with more to come when the game is released.”

Source : Digital Foundry





