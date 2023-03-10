Resident Evil 4 demo now available

Resident Evil fans patiently waiting for the arrival of the new demo, will be pleased to know that it is now available to play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Providing a chance to experience the horror that lies within ahead of the games official release date which is set for March 24, 2023. The Resident Evil 4 remake is an upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom offering a more enhanced version of the original which was launched back in 2005.

Resident Evil 4 will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems and is set six years after the events of Resident Evil 2, United States Strategic Command Special Agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue Ashley Graham, daughter of the President of the United States, from a Spanish village controlled by the violent cult of Los Illuminados.

Resident Evil 4 demo

“Survival is just the beginning. Experience a taste of Resident Evil 4, a reimagining of the original game released in 2005. This demo consists of a specially tuned version of the game’s opening sequence and can be played repeatedly without time restrictions. With modernized gameplay, a reworked story, and vividly detailed graphics, you can relive the nightmare of survival horror.”

Source : Capcom





