Resident Evil 4 remake trailer and demo

A new trailer has been released this week providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the Resident Evil 4 remake game with more information about the new gameplay, Mercenaries mode and the demo version which will allow you to try out the latest Resident Evil game to be put through the remake process.

The Resident Evil 4 remake will be officially available to play from March 24, 2023 onwards and “preserves the essence of the original game while introducing modern gameplay and visuals” say it is development team responsible for enhancing the iconic game.

An availability date for the Resident Evil 4 remake demo has not been confirmed as yet but will be made available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime in the near future. As soon more details are made available you will keep you up to speed as always.

Resident Evil 4 remake

“In this trailer, you see Leon in various situations throughout his fight for survival. For those of you who played the original game, you might recognize some of the scenes. Drama! Action! New gameplay! Let us know what secrets you found hidden within the new footage. In addition to a glimpse at the confrontation between Leon and Krauser, the trailer also officially announced the return of The Mercenaries! The popular extra game mode that appears throughout the Resident Evil series will also appear in RE4. The team is hard at work on The Mercenaries, which will be available as free post-launch DLC.”

“Finally, we announced an upcoming demo for Resident Evil 4. This demo will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the near future. Get ready to take on the demo, as “survival is just the beginning”. Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original game while introducing modern gameplay and visuals. The March 24 release date draws ever closer, so don’t forget to pre-order.”

Source : Sony





