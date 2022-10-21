Resident Evil Showcase features Resident Evil 4 and more

If you missed this weeks Resident Evil Showcase you will be pleased to know it has been made available in its entirety, and is embedded below for your viewing pleasure. During the showcase Capcom revealed more details about the upcoming launch of Resident Evil 4 as well as detailing other news from the Resident Evil franchise such as the launch of the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.

Resident Evil Showcase

Tsuyoshi Kanda Producer from Capcom has also taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the app coming Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition demo.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition trailer

Resident Evil Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022, and includes the base game with 3 major new features:

・Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective.

・The Mercenaries Additional Orders introduces new playable characters and stages.

・Shadows of Rose continues the story of Ethan’s daughter, Rosemary.

Resident Evil 4 release date

The Resident Evil 4 release date has been officially set for March 24th, 2023 and the trailer below provides a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and gameplay.

To learn more about all the reveals and news relating to the latest Resident Evil games jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

