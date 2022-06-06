PlayStation June 2022 State of Play features Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6

If you missed this months PlayStation State of Play presentation your be pleased to know that the 30 minute video is embedded below for your viewing pleasure featuring a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2 as well as other announcements from third-party PlayStation partners.

“Today’s State of Play gave us our first look at Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6, plus a spectacular new Final Fantasy XVI trailer. And between, nonstop new reveals and surprises, including the debut of titles in development for PlayStation VR2. ”

June’s 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation :

– Resident Evil 4 is coming to PS5 next year: get the first gameplay and story details.

– Street Fighter 6 has been fully revealed: first details on new fighters coming to its roster, the Drive System, World Tour, and more.

– Final Fantasy XVI launches summer 2023. See the new trailer and get new story and gameplay details.

– Resident Evil Village is in development for PS VR2, which promises to be even more immersive.

– Enjoy a longer glimpse – and some new gameplay details – of PS VR2 exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain.

– New weapons and bigger threats are promised for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, which is in development for PS VR2.

– No Man’s Sky will take flight on PS VR 2.

– Intriguing feline adventure Stray launches this July as part of the new PlayStation Plus.

– Marvel’s Spider-Man series is Coming to PC.

– Skate parks turn into bullet-ridden combat arenas in futuristic bloodsport Rollerdrome, by OlliOlli World’s creator.

– Terrifying sci-fi horror The Callisto Protocol gets its full gameplay debut.

– Embark on a stunningly tranquil, world-changing adventure with Season: a Letter to the Future.

– Delightful foxy adventure Tunic is coming to PlayStation later this year.

– Dating sim meets action adventure in Eternights.

Source : Sony

