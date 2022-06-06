Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



PlayStation June 2022 State of Play features Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6

By

PlayStation June 2022 State of Play presentation

If you missed this months PlayStation State of Play presentation your be pleased to know that the 30 minute video is embedded below for your viewing pleasure featuring a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2 as well as other announcements from third-party PlayStation partners.

Today’s State of Play gave us our first look at Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6, plus a spectacular new Final Fantasy XVI trailer. And between, nonstop new reveals and surprises, including the debut of titles in development for PlayStation VR2.

Watch this video on YouTube.

June’s 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation :

– Resident Evil 4 is coming to PS5 next year: get the first gameplay and story details.
– Street Fighter 6 has been fully revealed: first details on new fighters coming to its roster, the Drive System, World Tour, and more.
– Final Fantasy XVI launches summer 2023. See the new trailer and get new story and gameplay details.
– Resident Evil Village is in development for PS VR2, which promises to be even more immersive.
– Enjoy a longer glimpse – and some new gameplay details – of PS VR2 exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain.
– New weapons and bigger threats are promised for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, which is in development for PS VR2.
– No Man’s Sky will take flight on PS VR 2.
– Intriguing feline adventure Stray launches this July as part of the new PlayStation Plus.
– Marvel’s Spider-Man series is Coming to PC.
– Skate parks turn into bullet-ridden combat arenas in futuristic bloodsport Rollerdrome, by OlliOlli World’s creator.
– Terrifying sci-fi horror The Callisto Protocol gets its full gameplay debut.
– Embark on a stunningly tranquil, world-changing adventure with Season: a Letter to the Future.
– Delightful foxy adventure Tunic is coming to PlayStation later this year.
– Dating sim meets action adventure in Eternights.

Source : Sony

Filed Under: Playstation, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets