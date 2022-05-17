Eviz BC1C 2K+ battery powered security camera unveiled

Eviz has launched a new battery-powered security camera, the Eviz BC1C 2K+ and the device is available in the UK for £129.99.

The new Eviz BC1C 2K+ comes with a 10400 mAh rechargeable battery and it has 32GB of storage built-in, you can store up to 10 minutes of video a day for 6 months.

When it comes to outdoor cameras that homeowners can truly just set up and forget, the BC1C 2K+ can be among the top picks. EZVIZ builds the BC1C 2K+ with an ultra-large 10400 mAh rechargeable battery and it does not require a home base for Wi-Fi connection or smart home interoperability. Working as a standalone unit, this camera can go absolutely anywhere, indoors or outdoors, and provides easy, remote app controls. No drilling or wiring is ever required avoiding the extra cost of hiring an electrician. What’s more, EZVIZ has also rolled out compatible solar panels that users can purchase to use with the battery camera for continuous, green power supply.

The key is always in the details, so the BC1C 2K+ brings video clarity to the ultra-crisp 4MP so even the smallest object can be seen clearly. Vivid colour night vision is also available thanks to the built-in spotlights. Integrating a PIR sensor and the person-shape detection algorithm, the BC1C camera is intelligent enough to distinguish humans from other moving objects, so it alerts the user only when it matters. Upon motion detection, users will receive instant mobile alerts wherever they are, and the camera will set off a loud siren and flash strobe lights for one-site deterrence.

You can find out more details about the new Eviz BC1C 2K+ smartphone over at Eviz at the link below the device is available from retailers AO and Very in the UK.

Source Eviz

