Kodak Step Slim mobile instant photo printer $80

Kodak has this week launched a new mobile instant photo printer in the form of the Step. Capable of printing 2″ x 3″ photos in roughly 60 seconds on Zink paper. Each photo has peeling stick adhesive on the rear and thanks to the Zink technology no printing ink cartridges need to be replaced or purchased.

“The new STEP Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer still retains the characteristics that make the STEP Instant Print Line so popular, just packaged into a more compact design – at just three quarters of an inch. It prints out each photo in under 60 seconds on sticky-backed Zink paper, eliminating the need to swap out ink cartridges.

Through the free KODAK STEP Prints App, you can connect the Slim Printer to your phone and gain instant access to the editing suite. In the app you can easily edit, brighten, add frames, and customize all your favorites from your camera roll before bringing them to life.”

The Kodak Step Slim instant mobile photo printer supports both iOS and Android devices and uses Bluetooth connectivity. Featuring a rechargeable battery the small photo is capable of printing 25 photos on a single charge.

Pocket photo printer

“Today, more than ever, people are constantly on-the-go. Consumers want products that fit into their more flexible lifestyles. They want quick, compact, and efficient. We created the STEP Slim Mobile Photo Printer to give users instant print action without sacrificing space or portability,” states Jessica Bitran, public relations director at C+A Global.”

“Travel to all your favorite places with a lightweight, pocket-sized printer and create prints in under a minute. Don’t worry about messy wiring, computer connection, or bulky equipment, simply print photos anywhere and everywhere with ease. Connect this printer to the KODAK STEP Prints app on your smartphone. Then, personalize your photos on the free editing app so your pictures really pop. Add frames, stickers, and so much more.”

Source : Kodak

