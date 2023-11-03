Create emotional AI voices for your projects using PlayHT

Voice recognition and the ability to transform text into has been revolutionized with the explosion of AI tools such as ElevenLabs over the last few years. If you would like to create emotional AI voices for your next project, video or podcast you might be interested in PlayHT. This new AI tool has been specifically designed to create ultra realistic Text to Speech (TTS) using PlayHT’s AI Voice Generator. The Voice AI tool is capable of instantly converting text in to natural sounding humanlike voice performances across any language and accent in just minutes.

PlayHT has emerged as a strong AI voice creation service offering competition to the likes of ElevenLabs. Offering users a rapidly evolving platform with a host of features such as its voice cloning capability, which, like ElevenLabs, offers a high degree of accuracy. But PlayHT goes a step further by offering instant voice cloning across languages and accents, making it a versatile tool for a wide variety of different voice and audio applications. ElevenLabs is a voice AI research & deployment company with a mission to make content universally accessible in any language & voice.

ElevenLabs AI voice services

ElevenLabs specializes in producing AI-driven audio that is remarkably lifelike and adaptable, with a keen contextual understanding. The company offers a vast array of voice generation options, featuring a multitude of new and familiar voices across more than 20 languages. Positioned as a leader in voice AI innovation, ElevenLabs harnesses the latest advancements in the field. Their state-of-the-art models and features are available through both a web application and an API, catering to a diverse range of users that includes individual creators, publishing businesses, and various other users.

ElevenLabs vs PlayHT AI voices compared

ElevenLabs has made a name for itself in the AI-based text-to-speech service industry. Known for its ability to clone voices accurately and produce clear audio, it has become a go-to solution for many users. The service’s voice cloning capabilities are particularly noteworthy, offering a high degree of accuracy and realism. However, it’s not the only player in the field.

Another unique feature of PlayHT is its ability to generate emotional tones. Users can input a specific emotion for a piece of text, and the AI will generate speech that reflects that emotion. This feature adds a layer of realism to the generated speech, making it more engaging and relatable for listeners.

PlayHT has also made strides in conversational speech generation. With the release of PlayHT 2.0 Turbo and PlayHT 2.0, the platform now offers fast generative AI text-to-speech API and a generative model for conversational speech. These advancements have further enhanced the platform’s capabilities, making it a strong contender in the AI-based text-to-speech service market.

PlayHT subscriptions

When it comes to pricing, PlayHT offers a range of plans to cater to different user needs. There’s a free option for users who want to try out the service, a $31 per month plan for regular users, an $80 per month unlimited plan for heavy users, and custom pricing for enterprise solutions. This flexible pricing structure makes PlayHT accessible to a wide range of users, from individuals to large corporations.

Looking ahead, the potential future applications of AI-based text-to-speech technology are vast. From audiobooks and podcasts to virtual assistants and customer service bots, the possibilities are endless. As the technology continues to evolve, companies like ElevenLabs and PlayHT will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of this industry.

Both ElevenLabs and PlayHT offer unique capabilities in the AI-based text-to-speech service market. The choice between the two largely depends on the specific needs of the user. Whether it’s the accuracy of voice cloning, the versatility of language and accent options, the realism of emotional tones, or the affordability of pricing plans, both platforms have their strengths. As such, users are encouraged to explore both options and choose the one that best meets their needs.



