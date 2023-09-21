Easily transform ChatGPT into a voice-activated AI assistant

If you would like to combine the power of AI with a personal assistant that can help you stay more focused and productive during the day and weeks ahead. You might be interested in a new project that uses a simple Chrome extension to transform ChatGPT into a voice-activated AI assistant.

ChatGPT, the sophisticated language model, has been revolutionized with this new development. Users can now converse with ChatGPT through their microphone and receive responses audibly, eliminating the need for a keyboard. This innovative approach leverages speech recognition and text-to-speech technologies, making the interaction with ChatGPT more dynamic and intuitive.

The transformation of ChatGPT into a voice-activated AI assistant is not only innovative but also accessible. It is completely free of charge and open source, making it available to anyone interested in exploring this new frontier of AI interaction. The process to use it is straightforward. Users simply open the ChatGPT home page where a box appears at the top right corner of the page. By clicking the START button, users can begin their voice-activated interaction with ChatGPT.

Transform ChatGPT into a voice-activated AI assistant

The project also offers customization options to enhance user experience. Users can adjust settings such as language, speed, and pitch to suit their preferences. This flexibility ensures that the voice-activated AI assistant can cater to a wide range of users, regardless of their language or auditory preferences.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of artificial assistance and building them using AI technology and tools currently available :

One of the key features of this transformation is its extensive language support. The extension supports all voice recognition and text-to-speech languages from the Google Chrome API. This means that all major languages are supported, making the voice-activated AI assistant accessible to users worldwide.

In addition to the Google Chrome API, users can also utilize the ElevenLabs API to access an infinity of voices for ChatGPT. This feature further expands the versatility of the voice-activated AI assistant, allowing users to choose from a wide array of voices for their interaction with ChatGPT.

The extension also adds a small box at the top right corner of the user’s screen. This box serves as a control panel where users can toggle voice recognition on or off, change the bot’s voice (text to speech), skip the current message, and access the settings menu. This user-friendly interface ensures that users can easily navigate and control their interaction with the voice-activated AI assistant.

The transformation of ChatGPT into a voice-activated AI organiser represents a significant advancement in the integration of AI with personal assistant tools. This development not only enhances the way users interact with AI but also makes AI more accessible and user-friendly. As technology continues to evolve, projects like this pave the way for more innovative and inclusive AI applications. Find out more about the Chrome extension that converts ChatGPT into a voice-activated AI assistant by jumping over to the official Chrome Web Store extension page.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals