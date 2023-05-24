Windows Co-Pilot AI assistant arrives on Windows11

If you would like a little more help organizing your day and using Windows you might be interested in a new artificial intelligent assistant being integrated into the Windows OS. Today Microsoft has announced a new centralized AI assistance for its Windows operating system, that has been specifically created to help people “easily take action and get things done” says Microsoft.

The news of the further development of the Windows AI assistant first unveiled last year and its integration with the Windows 11 operating system was announced at the Microsoft Build developer community conference this week.

“We’re taking the next steps to further expand how people can interact with search and how developers can build on our AI platform. I’m pleased to share three key updates for Bing: The integration of Bing Search into ChatGPT, a common plugin platform with OpenAI and new plugin partners, and the expanded integration of Bing Chat across Microsoft’s copilots. Today’s updates create greater opportunities for developers and more magical experiences for people as we continue the transformation of search. “

Windows AI assistant

“Welcome to Windows Copilot – the first PC platform to provide centralized AI assistance and designed to help people easily take action and get things done.”

“AI is the defining technology of our time and developers are at the forefront of this transformation. With the right tools we can empower developers and our shared customers to shape the future and leave their mark on the world. We are just starting to see the incredible impact AI is having across industries and in our own daily lives. Today, the team and I are excited to share the next steps we are taking on our journey with Windows 11, to meet this new age of AI.”

Source : Microsoft



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals