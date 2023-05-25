Microsoft outlines how to build AI apps and copilots at Build 2023

If you are interested in learning more about building artificial intelligence applications and copilots using Microsoft technologies. You will be pleased to know that during the companies Build 2023 developer conference this week Microsoft has been outlining frameworks on building AI apps enabling developers to expand the AI plug-in ecosystem.

A copilot is an application that uses modern AI and large language models to assist you with a complex cognitive task – from writing a sales pitch or catching up on a missed meeting to generating images for a presentation or planning a themed dinner party. Microsoft first introduced the concept of copilot nearly two years ago with GitHub Copilot, an artificial intelligence pair programmer that assists developers to write code.

Throughout the year Microsoft has launched a number of AI-powered services across its core products such as AI chat in Bing search, Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot X, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Copilot in Microsoft Viva and Microsoft Security Copilot. During this weeks Build 2023 developer conference Microsoft has now introduced Copilot in Power BI and Copilot in Power Pages in preview, Copilot in Microsoft Fabric, available in preview soon, and Windows Copilot, which will start to become available for preview in June.

Build AI apps and copilots

“You may look at Bing Chat and think this is some super magical complicated thing, but Microsoft is giving developers everything they need to get started to go build a Windows copilot of their own,” Scott said. “I think over the coming years, this will become an expectation for how all software works.”

“OpenAI introduced ChatGPT plugins in March. Microsoft announced plugins for Bing earlier this month. That technology allows ChatGPT and Bing Chat to help you find and book a restaurant reservation using an OpenTable plugin, for example.

Today, Microsoft is adopting the same open plugin standard that OpenAI introduced for ChatGPT, enabling interoperability across ChatGPT and the breadth of Microsoft’s copilot offerings.

That means developers can now use one platform to build plugins that work across both business and consumer surfaces, including ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Windows Copilot. Microsoft also announced it is bringing Bing to ChatGPT as the default search experience.”

For more information on building AI apps and copilots jump over to the official Microsoft new site where links to all the new announcements are available together with resources for developers to follow.

Source : Microsoft



