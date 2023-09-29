How to create audiobooks using Eleven Labs AI Projects feature

Eleven Labs has emerged as a leader in the field of AI voice synthesis. The company has recently introduced a new feature for creating long-form projects such as audiobooks, a tool aptly named Projects is now accessible to all users with a paid plan. This innovative feature allows users to synthesize a unique voice for their project or select a pre-existing voice from the platform’s extensive library.

The process of creating an audiobook using Eleven Labs’ new Projects feature begins with the user creating an account. Once the account is set up, the user can then proceed to clone their first voice and generate their initial voiceover. The platform offers both instant and professional voice cloning options, allowing users to create a voice that best suits their project’s needs.

Eleven Labs Projects

“Projects – our advanced workflow for generating and editing long-form audio. Projects comes as the culmination of our research into long-form speech synthesis, audio conditioning and parallelized audio generation, allowing creators, publishers and independent authors to voice entire dialogue segments, news articles, and even audiobooks within minutes – all inside a single workflow.”

Projects joins Speech Synthesis, VoiceLab and Voice Library as a tool in its own right; a one-stop solution for long-form audio creation. It also comes fully integrated with Professional Voice Cloning, Voice Library, and the companies multilingual model.

How to create audiobooks using AI

The VoiceLab section of the platform is where users can add or clone voices. Here, Eleven Labs offers high-quality pre-made voices, as well as a Voice Design feature that allows users to create unique voices. Users can select gender, age, and accent to generate a voice that aligns with their project’s requirements. It’s important to note that it may take a few tries to find the perfect fit, and each time the user presses generate, the AI will produce a different result.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Eleven Labs :

When cloning a voice, it’s crucial to consider the AI’s training to get a good clone and focus on audio quality over length. Providing clear, well-paced speech of a single voice with consistent volume and without any background noise, chatter, reverb or other effects usually yields better results. Users should be mindful of potential limitations when attempting to clone voices with uncommon accents or highly dynamic speech.

Once the voice is selected, users can create a new project, name it, select a default voice, choose the audio quality, and select a model for the project. The platform charges by character count, with higher audio quality options incurring additional costs. Users can add chapters to their project and paste in the text for each chapter. The platform allows users to generate audio for each paragraph individually, saving on character count credits.

Eleven Labs audio feature overview

One of the standout features of Eleven Labs’ new Projects feature is the ability to adjust the stability, clarity, and style exaggeration of the synthesized voice. This allows users to fine-tune the voice to their liking, ensuring that the final product is as close to their vision as possible. The platform also allows users to assign different voices to different characters in a dialogue, separating narration from dialogue. This feature adds depth and dimension to the audiobook, making it more engaging for the audience.

Full conversion: Use a single button to render your entire Project at once, or use Play & Regenerate to test specific fragments.

Use a single button to render your entire Project at once, or use Play & Regenerate to test specific fragments. Speaker Assignment : Assign different text fragments to various speakers; choose default voices for headings and paragraphs.

: Assign different text fragments to various speakers; choose default voices for headings and paragraphs. Regenerate Audio Fragments : Seamlessly regenerate specific segments within larger audio fragments while keeping context intact.

: Seamlessly regenerate specific segments within larger audio fragments while keeping context intact. Insert pauses (coming later this week): Manually adjust the length of pauses (up to 3s initially) between speech segments to fine-tune pacing.

(coming later this week): Manually adjust the length of pauses (up to 3s initially) between speech segments to fine-tune pacing. Segment by chapter: Structure your text into sections to focus on a particular fragment one at a time.

Structure your text into sections to focus on a particular fragment one at a time. Save and Resume Progress : Conveniently pause your work and resume right where you left off.

: Conveniently pause your work and resume right where you left off. Import files : Projects supports .epub, .pdf and .txt files, as well as URLs for more streamlined workflow

: Projects supports .epub, .pdf and .txt files, as well as URLs for more streamlined workflow Intelligent re-generation: When resuming work on an already generated project, you will only be charged for regenerating altered fragments, not the entire project

The AI used by Eleven Labs has been trained on a vast amount of audio, with audiobooks being the most prominent. This is the context it understands the best, and it provides the most predictable results when generating audio. With each successive update to the model, where it has been re-trained, the AI gets better and better at understanding different contexts as its dataset grows. This will help it understand more nuances between humans, languages, and accents.

Professional Voice Cloning : generate long-form audio content in your own voice. You can also share your pro voice clone via Voice Library and earn character rewards when others create projects using your voice.

: generate long-form audio content in your own voice. You can also share your pro voice clone via Voice Library and earn character rewards when others create projects using your voice. Voice Library : Choose the perfect voice for your narrative from the countless voices created by our community.

: Choose the perfect voice for your narrative from the countless voices created by our community. Eleven Multilingual: Whether you choose a pre-made voice, a cloned voice or your own voice, you can seamlessly have them speak all the languages supported by our multilingual model.

However, it’s important for users to inform their audience if the audiobook is AI-generated due to potential oddities in the audio. While the AI is continually improving, there may still be instances where the audio doesn’t sound completely natural. The professional version of the voice cloning feature is still being tested, and it’s expected to further enhance the quality of the synthesized voices.

Eleven Labs’ new Projects feature for creating long-form projects like audiobooks is a game-changer in the field of voice synthesis. It offers users a high degree of customization and control over the voices they create, making it an invaluable tool for anyone looking to create high-quality audiobooks.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals