Elon Musk meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk recently had a meeting at the Apple HQ, and Musk posted about it on Twitter, you can see the tweet below.

Earlier this Musk, Elon Musk accused Apple of potentially removing Twitter from the app store, this was apparently a misunderstanding.

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Musk did not reveal exactly what had been discussed between Apple and Tim Cook, but he did say that there had been a misunderstanding about, Apple possibly removing Twitter from their app store. Musk confirmed that this is not something Apple has considered.

Elon Musk previously said that Apple has reduced their spending on adverts on Twitter, he did not mention anything about this after his recent meeting with the Apple CEO.

Musk has made a number of changes since he purchased Twitter, the main one being the unbanning of accounts that were previously banned for a number of reasons. Musk is claiming that these have been unbanned to facilitate free speech on the platform. It is all very well having free speech, but if Twitter lets misinformation and hate speech spread on its platform, it could end up causing Musk some issues.

It is not clear as yet on what else was discussed by Elon Musk and Tim Cook at the meeting, no doubt Musk will let us know via Twitter at some point.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Brett Jordan





