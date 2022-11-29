2022 Apple App Store awards winners unveiled

Apple has unveiled its 2022 Apple App Store awards winners, there are a total of 16 apps and games in this year’s winners.

The top iPhone App of the year was BeReal, the top iPad App was GoodNotes 5, the Mac App of the year was MacFamilyTree 10, the top iPhone game was Apex Legends Mobile.

This year’s winners represent the abundant possibilities across the App Store and Apple’s ecosystem of devices. Innovative social app BeReal gives users an authentic look into the lives of their family and friends, and fitness tracker Gentler Streak helps users balance fitness and rest to maintain a healthy lifestyle. GoodNotes 5 takes digital note-taking to the next level with best-in-class Apple Pencil support. MacFamilyTree 10 sparks the exploration of genealogy through stunning visual family trees and collaboration with loved ones around the world, while the creators behind ViX elevate Spanish-language stories to the forefront of entertainment.

Apex Legends Mobile brings the fast-paced hit battle royale game to iPhone. Moncage’s memorable puzzles brilliantly play with perspective, and the immersive card battler Inscryption draws players in with experimental storytelling. El Hijo, a Wild West tale, is a smartly designed stealth game that looks exceptional on the big screen with Apple TV. Apple Arcade’s unique life sim Wylde Flowers invites players into its charming world of diverse characters and magical spells, and League of Legends Esports Manager allows players to manage the most influential esports leagues in the world.

You can find out more details about the 2022 Apple App Store awards winners over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





