Elite Dangerous Odyssey Update 15 adds Maelstroms and unpredictable new threats

The coding and creative team at the game design studio Frontier Developments has this week announced the release of a new update to the Elite Dangerous Odyssey space simulation game expansion. Bringing a wealth of new content to the game for players to enjoy including Thargoid Maelstroms as well as unpredictable new threats for space cadets and commanders to battle. The latest update in the game marks the next stage of the Thargoids’ war against humanity.

Thargoid Maelstroms

For those unfamiliar with the Elite Dangerous Odyssey it is the second paid expansion for the Elite Dangerous space simulation game and has been described by developers as the biggest update yet and a defining moment in the history of the game. Arriving in December 2020 simultaneously on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation the update allows players to step foot on the planets. Leaving their spacecraft for the first time to engage in battles and more on the planet surface.

Players that already own Elite Dangerous on PC and are playing in Live Mode will have access to the wider narrative experience in Update 15, regardless of whether they own a copy of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Although all on-foot content requires players to own a copy of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey.

“Commanders will uncover the mystery of what’s inside each of the 8 Maelstroms, as they enter the giant caustic gas clouds that arrived with Update 14 and face an unprecedented level of Thargoid aggression. Update 15 also brings significant new features to the game, including a brand-new class of Thargoid ship and additional on-foot mission elements.”

Elite Dangerous Odyssey Update 15

“By equipping their ship with the new Thargoid Pulse Neutraliser module, Commanders will be able to prevent the Maelstrom’s shutdown pulse from affecting their ship, allowing them to journey deeper into the cloud. Waiting for them within is an extraordinary spectacle along with new discoveries to be made – not to mention scores of Thargoid ships.”

“In addition, this update brings a new on-foot mission type to Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Commanders will find these in starports affected by the Thargoid War, with the objective taking players to an abandoned settlement where they’re tasked with restoring the power to help in the ongoing conflict. Once they arrive, they’ll contend with a mysterious new variant of Thargoid Scavenger called the Revenant, a powerful enemy sentry that requires more than just a straightforward run-and-gun approach in combat.”

Source : FD





