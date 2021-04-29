Elite Dangerous Odyssey’s Alpha 4 enables main characters and ships

Game studio Frontier Developments has this week announced the new and highly anticipated Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion has moved into its fourth phase of alpha development. Enabling you to play Odyssey with your existing Commanders and ships. To help manage your fleet, delivery times and costs for ship transportation have been reduced, allowing you to easily transfer and use any of your existing ships. Other features also available include : Wing Missions / Ship Depot, Powerplay, Tech Brokers, Search and Rescue contacts and Research Station services contacts. (The snapshot taken from the base game to duplicate for the alpha was taken on 23 April.)

“Phase 4 is expected to close on 5 May, continuing as long as necessary for the development team to receive feedback, collect data, and make adjustments. Once the phase ends, the alpha will close so this is your last chance to play Odyssey until launch! Note that any progress made in the alpha will not carry over to the live game.”

If you’re interested in learning more about what you can expect from the new Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion which will be rolling out on PC next month and available to play from May 19th 2021 onwards, check out the teaser gameplay video embedded below.

Source : Steam : Eurogamer

