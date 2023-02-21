Steam Mystery Fest offers discounts on detective and mystery games

If you enjoy a good detective or mystery game you might be interested to know that the Steam Mystery Fest is now underway and will continue until February 27th at 10 AM Pacific Time. the latest games promotion on the Steam games network has been created to celebrate the wealth of detective and mystery games available to purchase all of which are now at discounted prices for a limited time period. “From now through February 27th at 10am PST, come find discounts, demos, and more on games (both current and upcoming) that emphasize solving mysteries both big and small.”

Check out the quick overview video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Steam Mystery Fest.

Detective and mystery games

Join us February 20th through 27th as we piece together the clues during Steam Mystery Fest. Featuring discounts and demos on current and upcoming games, this event is for games focused on the spirit of investigation and solving mysteries.

Steam Mystery Fest runs February 20 at 10:00 AM PST (UTC-8) to February 27 at 10:00 AM PST (UTC-8).

Heavy Rain by Quantic Dream

Experience a gripping psychological thriller filled with innumerable twists and turns. The hunt is on for a murderer known only as the Origami Killer. Four characters, each following their own leads, must take part in a desperate attempt to prevent the killer from claiming a new victim.”

