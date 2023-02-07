Steam Games Next Fest February 2023 starts today

Valve has today launched the first Steam Games Next Fest opening its doors for the first time this year and during the month of February 2023. Providing a week-long celebration of upcoming games, featuring free demos and livestreams from developers all over the world via the Steam games network. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the games that will be showcased this week. “And it’s all free! Just don’t forget to wishlist your favourites to be notified when the game officially launches.”

Starting today February 6, 2023 and continuing until February 13th at 10am PST (UTC-8), we’re showcasing hundreds of demos from upcoming games across all genres from teams all over the world. You’ll have the opportunity to try these unreleased games for free throughout Steam Next Fest—no expo halls, no queues.

Steam Next Fest February 2023 Edition

“Announcing Steam Next Fest – February 2023 Edition, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. From February 6th through 13th, explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with teams about their games-in-progress and coming soon to Steam! No queues also means interacting with the developers is easy, too! We’re kicking off a full week of developer livestreams and chats on Day 1 with our own live show (starting at 11am PST). Join us then, and/or check out the schedule on the front page to find more to enjoy.”

“With so many amazing games to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. We’ve got your back, with lots of easy ways to explore Steam Next Fest!

– Browse by category, or a game’s primary tags, to find demos in your favorite genre; you can even search by sub-genres or specific features.

– Check out the Event Schedule for developer-hosted livestreams and chats to see who you might like to connect with.

– Explore your personalized Steam Next Fest Discovery Queue to find popular demos similar to games you already play.”

Source : Valve





