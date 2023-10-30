GLEDE electric ratchet screwdriver multitool from $59

The modern world is filled with devices and appliances that often require minor repairs or adjustments. For the DIY enthusiast or the professional handyman, a versatile and efficient tool is a necessity. Enter the high-efficiency electric screwdriver set by Glede – a compact, powerful, and versatile tool that is designed to cater to a wide range of repair tasks.

At the core of this set is the all-in-one screwdriver. It is a high-efficiency electric screwdriver that features a long-handle ratchet design. This design significantly increases flexibility, allowing users to reach screws in awkward or tight spaces with ease. The screwdriver set also includes a 180° rotating converter, which further enhances its versatility. This feature allows the screwdriver to adjust to different angles, making it easier to work around obstacles. Early bird benefits are now available for the fresh project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

The Glede electric screwdriver set comes with over 30 standard bits. This extensive range of bits makes the screwdriver suitable for a wide variety of repairs, from home fixtures to electronics and automotive repairs. This makes it an ideal tool for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Electric ratchet screwdriver

One of the standout features of the Glede electric screwdriver is its design to reduce wrist strain. The screwdriver features an aluminum alloy, pencil-like body that is easy to grip. This design, in combination with the electric operation of the screwdriver, significantly reduces the strain on the user’s wrist, making it suitable for extended use.

The screwdriver also features a built-in LED display that provides clear information about usage and battery status. This allows users to monitor the performance of the tool and plan their work accordingly. The screwdriver also boasts a maximum electric torque of 0.3N.M and a concentricity of less than 0.2, ensuring precision during use.

Assuming that the GLEDE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the GLEDE electric ratchet screwdriver multitool project evaluate the promotional video below.

Despite its compact size, the Glede electric screwdriver is a powerful tool. It has a top drive speed of up to 180 RPM under no load, making it capable of handling a wide range of tasks. Furthermore, the screwdriver is designed with a screw-driving bit eccentricity of no more than 0.2 mm when rotating, ensuring accurate and efficient work.

The body of the screwdriver is made of top-grade aluminum alloy, giving it a sturdy yet lightweight build. It also features an ergonomically shaped pen structure for a comfortable grip, and it is anti-slip and sweat-resistant, making it safe and comfortable to use even for extended periods. Its dimensions are similar to a smartphone, making it a compact and portable tool.

The Glede electric screwdriver is equipped with a top-mounted USB-C charging port. It supports a 30-minute quick charge, providing a 3-hour battery life. This ensures that users can complete their tasks without worrying about the battery dying in the middle of a job. Additionally, the screwdriver has a standby time of up to 90 days, making it an ideal tool to have on standby for unexpected repairs.

The high-efficiency electric screwdriver set by Glede is a versatile and efficient tool that caters to a wide range of repair tasks. Its ergonomic design, high performance, and extensive range of bits make it an indispensable tool for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the electric ratchet screwdriver multitool, jump over to the official GLEDE crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



