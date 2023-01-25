Electric guitar made from 1,000 recycled aluminum cans

If you are interested in building your very own electric guitar from recycled aluminum cans, you are sure to enjoy a new video published to YouTube this month by Burlls Art. Using 1000 recycled aluminum cans melted down in a DIY furnace the molten aluminum was first cast into bars and then recast into the final guitar pieces ready for finishing and assembly. Check out the full process below to learn more about what you need to do to make your very own electric guitar from recycled aluminum drink cans.

Electric guitar from aluminum drink cans

“Hands don’t turn black from holding/playing this guitar. Perhaps over time if the surface corrodes this could come into play. I mentioned this in the follow up video (link in description)- I considered anodizing or clear coating it but decided for the polished look instead. Only downside to the aluminum so far has been that hands can get pretty cold while playing it. But after ~10mins or so of playing, body temp raises the guitar temp enough to not notice. Thanks for watching!”

