YouTube teams up with Shopify for new shopping features

Google has announced a new partnership with Shopify and YouTube that brings some new shopping features to its platform.

This will allow YouTube creators to have access to a range of live shopping tools which will allow users to shop directly from videos.

Every day, people come to YouTube to shop – this includes me, a self-proclaimed sports fanatic. I use YouTube to hear from players, experts and my fellow fans and decide which new hat or jersey is the next fun purchase to help me represent my team. We know that creators and viewers have a unique relationship and it’s this trust between them that helps inform what viewers ultimately buy. In fact, according to a study we ran in partnership with Publicis and TalkShoppe, 89% of viewers agree that YouTube creators give recommendations they can trust, so it’s important that everything that we’re working on in YouTube Shopping is in support of ensuring a seamless viewer and creator experience.

Just this year, we’ve made live events from Brazil’s biggest soccer tournament, Paulistão, to YouTube’s second annual Beauty Festival, to Coachella, completely shoppable for viewers. We’ve also reimagined product launches, hosting the first ever Shopping on Shorts challenge with Glossier, to exclusively launch their no. 1 pencil eyeliner. And we’ve expanded access to shopping to even more creators and added more types of products that can be tagged in a video so viewers can shop even more.

