New Google AR prototypes will be tested in public

Google has been working on some new AR prototypes for a while and they are planning to field test these devices in public.

We can expect to see these devices being used by Google engineers as they will start testing them out next month in public.

However, testing only in a lab environment has its limitations. So starting next month, we plan to test AR prototypes in the real world. This will allow us to better understand how these devices can help people in their everyday lives. And as we develop experiences like AR navigation, it will help us take factors such as weather and busy intersections into account — which can be difficult, sometimes impossible, to fully recreate indoors.

We’ll begin small-scale testing in public settings with AR prototypes worn by a few dozen Googlers and select trusted testers. These prototypes will include in-lens displays, microphones and cameras — but they’ll have strict limitations on what they can do. For example, our AR prototypes don’t support photography and videography, though image data will be used to enable experiences like translating the menu in front of you or showing you directions to a nearby coffee shop.

You can find out more details about the new Google AR prototypes over ar Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, Techmeme

