Google releases final Android 13 beta update

Google has announced that it is releasing the final beta of Android 13, this is basically Android 13 Beta 4 and it brings some new features and changes to android devices.

Google has said that they are just a few weeks away from releasing Android 13, the release will happen sometime in August.

We’re just a few weeks away from the official release of Android 13! As we put the finishing touches on the next version of Android, today we’re bringing you Beta 4, a final update for your testing and development. Now is the time to make sure your apps are ready!

There’s a lot to explore in Android 13, from privacy features like the new notification permission and photo picker, to productivity features like themed app icons and per-app language support, as well as modern standards like HDR video, Bluetooth LE Audio, and MIDI 2.0 over USB. We’ve also extended the updates we made in 12L, giving you better tools to take advantage of tablet and large screen devices.

You can try Beta 4 today on your Pixel device by enrolling here for over-the-air updates. If you previously enrolled, you’ll automatically get today’s update. You can also get Android 13 Beta on select devices from several of our partners. Visit the Android 13 developer site for details.

You can find out more details about the final beta of Android 13 over at Google’s website at the link below, the software is now available to try out.

Source Google

